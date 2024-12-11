South Carolina Gamecocks Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
South Carolina defensive lineman Elijah Davis enters the transfer portal.
The Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday, December 9, and that had started players announcing their future plans. A few Gamecocks have already entered their name into the portal and the latest to do so is edge rusher Elijah Davis, who announced he plans to enter the portal.
Davis was part of the 2021 class and went to East Mississippi Community College for the first two years of his career. He then spent the next two seasons at South Carolina and was consdiered one of the top JUCO prospects at the time. In 2023, he saw the field throughout the season and earned a start against Florida and this season he served as a reserve player on defense.
With the portal additions just beginning, we will keep you updated on who enters.
South Carolina Gamecocks Transfer Portal Announcements:
- Bengally Kamara
- Tyshawn Russell
- Reid Mikeska
- Djay Braswell
- Connor Cox
- Nick Elksnis
- Robby Ashford
- Elijah Davis
You Might Also Like:
- Shane Beamer Surpasses Gamecocks Legend Steve Spurrier in Historical Win
- Pair of South Carolina Gamecocks Plan to Enter the Transfer Portal
- Shane Beamer Puts LaNorris Sellers' Name Into the Heisman Mix
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!