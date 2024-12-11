Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

South Carolina defensive lineman Elijah Davis enters the transfer portal.

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks helmet for the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels is seen during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks helmet for the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels is seen during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday, December 9, and that had started players announcing their future plans. A few Gamecocks have already entered their name into the portal and the latest to do so is edge rusher Elijah Davis, who announced he plans to enter the portal.

Davis was part of the 2021 class and went to East Mississippi Community College for the first two years of his career. He then spent the next two seasons at South Carolina and was consdiered one of the top JUCO prospects at the time. In 2023, he saw the field throughout the season and earned a start against Florida and this season he served as a reserve player on defense.

With the portal additions just beginning, we will keep you updated on who enters.

South Carolina Gamecocks Transfer Portal Announcements:

Bengally Kamara
Tyshawn Russell
Reid Mikeska
Djay Braswell

Connor Cox
Nick Elksnis

Robby Ashford
- Elijah Davis

