South Carolina Gamecocks Football Program Valued at Over $500 Million
The South Carolina Gamecocks' football program has been valued at $500 million.
Money has become more and more of a hot topic over the years in college football, and how could it not? With programs making demands for money and players being compensated now, how much a football program is worth is certainly valuable information.
That's what led The Athletic to release an article that displayed how much each college football program would sell for if they were ever put on the market. The South Carolina Gamecocks came in at 12th in the SEC and 27th overall amongst FBS programs with an average revenue of $70.3 million and a projected value of $563 million.
For comparison, Texas and Georgia ranked first and second on the list. The Longhorns average revenue was $183.0 million and Georgia's was $147.0 million. Texas's projected value was listed at $2.38 billion and Georgia was listed at $1.92 billion.
Knowing those numbers, it's impressive what head coach Shane Beamer has done with the Gamecocks. Last season they were knocking on the door steps of being a college football playoff team and this year they have the same expectations.
Today's world of college football has become centered around how much money you can offer players and how mcuh more you can bring in. The Gamecocks rank 12th in the SEC, but are starting to play above that standard based on the rankings.
