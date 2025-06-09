South Carolina Gamecocks Generating "Major Buzz" Heading Into 2025 Football Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been listed as a team that is generating major buzz heading into the 2025 college football season.
The 2025 college football season is less than 100 days away as fans eagerly await the return of one of the most exciting sports in the nation. As fans gear up for the return of their beloved teams, some schools have begun to generate more hype than others.
One of those teams who have a little extra buzz around them this offseason is the South Carolina Gamecocks. According to CBS Sports, the Gamecocks are one of the most hyped teams heading into the 2025 season.
"The young tandem of quarterback LaNorris Sellers and edge rusher Dylan Stewart is the source of extreme optimism at South Carolina..." Wrote CBS Sports' Carter Bahns. "The defense lost loads of key talent to the NFL Draft, but the excitement around the returning stars largely overshadowed those departures."
The Gamecocks are coming off of their best season of the Shane Beamer era where they finished the regular season with an impressive 9-3 record and defeated in-state rivals, Clemson in Death Valley. The team also narrowly missed the College Football Playoff, with many experts claiming they were deserving of a spot.
The Gamecocks will look to build off of their successful 2024 season and reach their first-ever College Football Playoff in 2025. The team will begin its regular season on Sunday, August 31st when it faces the Virginia Tech Hokies in Atlanta, Georgia.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: