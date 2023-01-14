Gamecocks To Watch On NFL Wildcard Weekend

One of the greatest playoff setups in all of professional sports is set to kick off later this afternoon when the Settle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers.

All the way through the holiday weekend, fans of both the NFL and the sport of football alike are sure to see unfathomable upsets, just like they'll be watching former Gamecocks take the field. This group includes some of the best at their respective positions.

Which Gamecocks will be fighting for their playoff lives this weekend?

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

DT Javon Kinlaw: Javon has dealt with injuries all season long but did start in week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals. He participated fully in Thursday's practice and could play against Seattle.

WR Deebo Samuel: Samuel, like Kinlaw, returned from injury in week 18 and is expected to slide right back into the starting lineup.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

OL Brandon Shell: Shell has started in 10 of his 12 appearances for the Dolphins this season but is questionable to play as he's dealing with knee and ankle ailments.

OLB Melvin Ingram: Has taken more of a reserve role this season but is still an effective pass rusher expected to play on Sunday.

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings

OLB DJ Wonnum: Wonnum has been a backup for most of the season but has seen significant time as an edge rusher and is likely to play on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

TE Hayden Hurst: Hurst missed the three games before the Bengals' regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, but is expected to start against the Ravens, ironically enough, on Sunday night.

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys

S Israel Mukuamu: Played in a reserve role for most of the season but has started in three games and is currently expected to be available for the Cowboys' Monday night matchup against Tampa.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

K Ryan Succop: The starting placekicker for the Buccaneers, Succop set his second-highest regular season mark ever in terms of field goals made, converting on 31 of his 38 attempts.

