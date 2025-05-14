South Carolina Gamecocks Projected to Barely Be Bowl Eligible by Vegas
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been projected to barely be bowl eligible this season by Vegas.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have high expectations going into this season. They are coming off a year in which they finished the regular season 9-3 and had a case to be a college football playoff team. Now with quarterback LaNorris Sellers returning for another season, many expect them to have another solid year.
Well, at least most people do. However, Vegas would disagree. Brett McMurphy recently tweeted projected win totals for each SEC team according to Circa Sports and the line for the Gamecocks was placed at 7.5 wins. Just over bowl eligibility which is six wins. That placed them tied for fourth overall in the SEC.
If South Carolina were to turn in a seven win season, many would likely deem it a disappointing year. Especially if this is indeed Sellers' last season with the program. However, the Gamecocks lost some valuable players on defense from a season ago to the NFL draft and they will have to replace their production from a season ago.
On top of that, South Carolina also has a tough schedule ahead of them this season. They have games against Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma. Most SEC teams have a tough schedule this season, considering the overall talent in the conference, but the Gamecocks certainly have one of the more difficult schedules.
