South Carolina Gamecocks Projected to Have Underwhelming Season
South Carolina's football program has been projected by CBS to have an underwhelming 2024 college football season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are entering a crucial year under head coach Shane Beamer. The program is entering year four under Beamer and he currently holds 20-18 overall record. The Gamecocks failed to reach the six-win mark in 2023 and one major outlet doesn't think they will reach that mark in 2024 either.
It's worth noting that despite not having Tennessee or Georgia on the schedule this year due to the new SEC format, the Gamecocks did not draw cake walk. They will face LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss and Oklahoma this season on top of other conference opponents and Clemson to finish the year. For those reasons, CBS has projected that the Gamecocks won't even win five games this season. Here is what they wrote:
"South Carolina is an interesting study. The Gamecocks have proven to be more than capable of upsetting top-tier teams. Look no further than a couple of years ago when Shane Beamer's squad downed No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson in consecutive weeks to close the year. So, it wouldn't be surprising to see them outperform preseason projections. But that potential also made 2023 an even more bigger disappointment, and I'm not sure the Gamecocks did enough this offseason to swing things back around. Especially with an inexperienced LaNorris Sellers expected to start at quarterback and very significant questions about who's going to actually catch his passes. Pick: Under 5.5 (-114)," Will Backus wrote.
The last time South Carolina finished a season under five wins was in 2020 during Will Muschamp's final season as head coach. Even with a difficult schedule and South Carolina slated to start a new starting quarterback this season, one would have to think that a season like that could mean the end of the line for Coach Beamer. But as college football fans all know, preseason projections are exactly what they are. Projections. And they don't mean anything until results show for themselves.
