Gamecocks To Watch In NFL's Divisional Round

The field of Super Bowl contenders has dwindled to eight teams, but this weekend's NFL playoff action will still feature a few Gamecocks who, if they can remain alive over the next two weeks, will find themselves on the grandest stage in the sport. Which former Gamecocks will be suiting up this weekend?

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

TE Hayden Hurst - Hurst helped the Bengals get past the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, and will need to do the same this weekend if Cincinnati wants to get the better of a reputable Buffalo Bills defense.Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

S Israel Mukuamu - Mukuamu saw extended action last weekend in the Cowboys Wildcard round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could potentially start against the 49ers on Sunday with teammate Jayron Kearse listed as questionable with a knee injury.

San Francisco 49ers

DT Javon Kinlaw - Kinlaw started in San Francisco's win over the Seahawks back on Wildcard weekend, and looks to fill in the same role when facing the Cowboys on Sunday.

WR Deebo Samuel - Samuel had a highlight filled afternoon in the 49ers' Wildcard win over a divisional foe in the Seattle Seahawks, and although he's been limited in practice this week with a quadricep issue, it seems likely that he'll play on Sunday.

