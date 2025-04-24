South Carolina Gamecocks Trailing Ohio State in Sweepstakes For Beau Atkinson
The South Carolina Gamecocks were heavily in the mix to land coveted UNC Transfer Beau Atkinson. Though it appears Ohio State is the favorite to land the Tar Heel.
The South Carolina Gamecocks were an elite defensive force in 2024, particularly on the line of scrimmage. As the NFL Draft arrives Thursday night, several Gamecocks will hear their names called. EDGE, Kyle Kennard, DT, Tanka Hemingway, and DT, TJ Sanders were all impact players throughout their careers.
Now, as they enter the 2025 season, the Gamecocks are in the market for one of the nation’s premier portal prospects this spring in the form of UNC Transfer, Beau Atkinson.
The Gamecocks already landed EDGE, Demon Clowney in the portal this spring, and were looking to add Atkinson as well. However, it appears that Ohio State is the favorite to land 6’6, 265 pound EDGE defender.
Ohio State was in a similar circumstance to the Gamecocks this offseason. After their national title, they have seen JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer leave their EDGE room, entering 2025.
Even without a potential addition of Atkinson, the Gamecocks aren't exactly hurting considering they arguably have the best pass-rusher in college football in the form of sophomore, Dylan Stewart. Stewart is a preseason All-American entering 2025.
Stewart was named the spring defensive MVP at the conclusion of spring camp, continuing to confirm the anticipation for what could be an exciting year for the talented Gamecocks defender.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: