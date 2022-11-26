Lloyd and Beal-Smith Available For Clemson Game

MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith have both been banged up for the latter half of the 2022 season, as Lloyd has been unable to play due to a deep thigh bruise he suffered against Missouri while Beal-Smith has been dealing with a nagging lower body injury since fall camp back in August.

According to the Post and Courier's David Cloninger, both running backs have made the trip up to Clemson for the 119th edition of the Palmetto Bowl between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers.

Head coach Shane Beamer made an intriguing comment at his weekly press conference this past Tuesday regarding the two running backs, saying that the both of them had told him that they were playing this week. While it's questionable how much of an impact they might make due to the time they've missed, their presence alone will change things for South Carolina's offense and subsequently how Clemson' might attack them

How to Watch South Carolina @ Clemson

Gameday: Saturday, November 26th, 2022.

Saturday, November 26th, 2022. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, South Carolina)

Memorial Stadium (Clemson, South Carolina)

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

