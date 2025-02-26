South Carolina Linebacker Demetrius Knight Speaks on Future of Gamecock Football
South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight spoke on the future of South Carolina football at the NFL Combine.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a litany of players participating in the NFL Combine this week. One of them is linebacker Demetrius Knight, who spent six seasons in college football and one season in South Carolina. During his time at the podium, Knight spoke about the future of the South Carolina program and he had a lot of good things to say.
"South Carolina is going to be a team to be reckoned with," Knight said. "For years and years to come. As long a Beamer is there doing his thing and laying the law down like he has been. They're going to be a great team to watch this year. I can't wait to see what they do. I hope LaNorris [Sellers] continues to work his magic like he would display every Saturday. But South Carolina is going to be a team to watch."
During his college career, Knight spent time at Georgia Tech, Charlotte and South Carolina during his final season. In 2024, Knight finished with 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. He played in all 13 games for the Gamecocks.
