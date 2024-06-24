South Carolina Linebacker Says Gamecocks Defense Will Be One to Remember
South Carolina linebacker Bam Martin-Scott says the Gamecocks' 2024 defense will be one to remember.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to improve upon what they accomplished during the 2023 college football season. The team finished 5-7 last year and if they want to add more to the win column this season then it will start with getting better on defense, and one current Gamecock thinks that won't be an issue.
Last season, South Carolina allowed an average of 26.3 points per game on defense which ranked 66th in the nation. They also ranked 90th for total defense as they allowed an average of 395.7 total yards per game. Needless to say, South Carolina has quite a bit of room to improve on the defensive side of the ball, but perhaps Gamecock fans shouldn't worry. Veteran linebacker Bam Martin-Scott thinks the 2024 defense will be one to remember.
“I think the next step is just making decisions as teammates and players and not getting too focused on the moments. Winning your one-on-one battles, and just staying grounded,” Martin-Scott told GamecockCentral. “I feel like we’ve been in this defense for, what, three or four years now? We know it inside and out. I feel like, this year is going to be one of those defenses that everybody talks about the 2024 South Carolina defense.”
Martin-Scott is entering his sixth season as a collegiate athlete. He started his career in JUCO and has been with the Gamecocks since 2021. In 2023, he tallied 38 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in 10 games and three starts. He will be a focal point of South Carolina's defense in 2024 and players like him will need big seasons in order for his words to become true.
