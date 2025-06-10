South Carolina Makes the Top 15 for Best Plays in College Football Since 2000
The South Carolina Gamecocks made the list for best plays in college football since 2000.
ESPN recently compiled a list of the top 25 best plays in college football since 2000 and the South Carolina Gamecocks made the list. The plays were voted on by writers at ESPN. It likely doesn't take much time for fans to try and guess which play it was that ranked No. 11 on the list, but if it does need an introduction, here you go.
"Michigan had possession after a controversial first-down call on a fake punt, and gave the ball to Vincent Smith, its 5-foot-6, 175-pound running back," Adam Rittenberg wrote. "Clowney rumbled through Michigan's line untouched and met Smith, who was just receiving the ball. Smith's helmet and the ball went flying, and Clowney recovered. "It sounded like a car wreck," South Carolina defensive tackle J.T. Surratt said. South Carolina won 33-28, and Clowney earned an ESPY for the hit.
It was the tackle that was heard around the world. An unforgettable one for all college football fans. In today's game, Clowney likely gets ejected from the contest, but back then, that was just considered hard nosed football.
Unfortunately, that was the only play that made the list for the Gamecocks, but with LaNorris Sellers as the starting quarterback this season, there is a good chance they add another play to the list after this season. Maybe another come-from-behind victory against Clemson could get Seller's name into this group.
