South Carolina QB Lanorris Sellers Named No. 3 SEC Quarterback By CBS Sports Analyst Josh Pate
The college football season is right around the corner, and preseason lists are making their way around the country. South Carolina has remained in the spotlight, especially after ending the regular season on a six-game winning streak, finishing 9-3.
QB LaNorris Sellers continues to get recognition from national media outlets heading into 2025. On Wednesday, Sellers made CBS Sports Analyst Josh Pate's top SEC quarterbacks list. Pate ranked Sellers as the No. 3 overall quarterback in the SEC behind DJ Lagway and Arch Manning.
Here is what he said on Josh Pate’s College Football Show on June 3rd about Sellers who he ranked ahead of LSU signal caller Garrett Nussmeier.
“Recently, like a month ago, we ranked the returning quarterbacks, and I had [Garrett] Nusemeier ahead of Sellers, and boy, I heard from some coaches. So I trust them over me, believe it or not. Good for me, by the way, for deferring to people who actually coach the game for a living,” said Pate on his show.
Sellers is the only quarterback returning to the SEC who made the All-SEC team. Sellers is coming off a productive year for the Gamecocks, 2,534 and 18 touchdowns while completing 65.6% of his passes. He also rushed for 674 yards and seven touchdowns for the Gamecocks. He had one of his best games of the season against No. 23 ranked Missouri in a big win at home. In that game, Seller threw for 353 yards and five touchdowns in the 34-30 victory. He was named SEC Freshman of the Year and National Freshman Offensive Player of the Year to go along with his excellent performance as a freshman.
South Carolina was also listed on CBS Sports college football teams to make college football playoff debut in 2025, according to CBS Sports Carter Banks. With Sellers at the helm, the Gamecocks have as good a chance as any to compete in the SEC and stake their claim in the College Football Playoff.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!