South Carolina RB, Rahsul Faison Comments on NCAA Lawsuit
The South Carolina Gamecocks are in desperate need of running back help and depth as they enter the 20256 College Football season. Rahsul Faison is still waiting for approval from the NCAA.
The Gamecocks enter the 2025 season having watched Raheim “Rocket” Sanders enter the NFL Draft. The Gamecocks spent the offseason seeking potential additions at the running back spot. They knew going into the offseason, they’d likely need to add a running back out of the portal.
Insert Rahsul Faison. The Utah State transfer rushed for 1100+ yards in 2024 for Utah State. Faison was expected to enter the NFL Draft last year, in fact, he received several post season all-star game invites reserved for NFL prospects.
However, upon his transfer to South Carolina, Faison was notified by the NCAA that his request for an additional year was not approved. Now, Faison is in the midst of a law dispute with the NCAA over his eligibility.
In 2020, Faison was at Lackawanna Community College, but did not play. Nor did he play in 2021 when he was enrolled at Marshall. In 2022, Faison returned to the JUCO ranks at Snow College in Utah. After spending two years at Utah State, he’s now applying for a similar approval to that of Vanderbilt QB, Diego Pavia, to no avail at this moment.
Faison recently spoke with On3’s Pete Nakos and expressed what his current plan is. Faison is going to continue to workout with the team at South Carolina and prepare as if he has to enter the 2026 NFL Draft while also preparing to potentially play this fall for the Gamecocks.
“It makes me nervous, just because I’ve worked so hard to get to where I’m at today. If I get the waiver, it’s a life-changing opportunity. I’m not even talking financially, I’m just talking about me being able to play this season, which could change everything. It’s definitely stressful, especially coming from my background, I have a lot of my family members depending on me, Faison told on3.
