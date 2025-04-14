South Carolina's Emory Floyd Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal
South Carolina defensive back Emory Floyd announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.
The spring NCAA transfer portal window opens up soon and the South Carolina Gamecocks are already being affected by it. Defensive back Emory Floyd announced that he plans to enter the transfer portal. This news comes before the Gamecock's annual spring game.
The redshirt junior dealt with a hamstring injury during the 2024 college football season which limited his playing time, but he appeared in two games action against both Akron and Ole Miss. He did not record any stats. As a redshirt freshman, he appeared in three games and finished the season with two tackles and a pass break up.
Coming out of high school, Floyd was ranked a four-star prospect, the 425th-best player in the country, the 37th-best safety in the class and thr 45th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Floyd had interest from multiple SEC schools, but according to spring transfer portal window rules, SEC players cannot transfer to another SEC school.
The Auburn Tigers were a team that showed heavy interest in Floyd coming out of high school and many expected that would be his landing spot, but he ultimately chose the Gamecocks in the end of it.
Floyd also spent time on the South Carolina track team as a short sprinter. Now he looks to potentially find a new home if he does indeed enter the portal.
South Carolina Gamecocks Spring Transfer Portal Tracker:
- Emory Floyd, DB
