South Carolina's Shane Beamer Claims Dylan Stewart is the Nation's Best Edge Rusher
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has stated he believes Dylan Stewart is the best defender in the nation.
The 2025 SEC Media Days are underway as coaches and players from all of the conference's 16 teams converge on Atlanta, Georgia, to preview their upcoming college football seasons. As the event continues, South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has joined the set of SEC Network's "SEC Now" to preview the 2025 season.
One of the topics Beamer discussed during his time on the show was the amount of returning production on his defense for the 2025 season. In his recap on which players Gamecock fans should expect to see a lot this season, the head coach proclaimed he believed one player in particular was the best in the nation at his position.
"We lost the SEC defensive player of the year in Kyle Kennard," said Beamer. "But we are fortunate to bring back, in my opinion, the best edge rusher in the nation in Dylan Stewart. However, we have to be good around him as well."
Stewart was a freshman during the 2024 season and was a major contributor to his team's success, finishing the year with 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. His efforts last year have made him one of the most highly anticipated returning players in college football.
The Gamecocks will continue their offseason preparations ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st. The kickoff for this game will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, and is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.
