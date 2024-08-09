South Carolina's Spencer Rattler Set to Make NFL Debut with New Orleans Saints
Former South Carolina Gamecock Spencer Rattler is set to make his NFL debut with the New Orleans Saints.
NFL preseason games are starting to ramp up as two more were played on Thursday and a litany of them are scheduled for the weekend. One of them that is scheduled for Saturday is the New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals at 8 PM ET, and that means former South Carolina Gamecock Spencer Rattler is set to make his professional debut this weekend.
Rattler has been a major talking point for the Saints this offseason. He was drafted in the fifth round with the 150th overall pick by the New Orleans Saints. There was a belief that Rattler had early day two potential in the draft. It didn't take long for his teammates to recognize his talent and now the coaching staff is really taking notice of his performances.
“I think he’s improving every day,” coach Dennis Allen said of Rattler. “There’s still some things that he’s doing: Just understanding how to play within the scheme of the offense, how to get through your progressions, knowing how to listen to your feet, when to take your chances down the field, when it’s time to check the ball down — all those things are pretty good learning experiences."
Not only is Rattler showing signs of improvement every day but he is stepping up and answering the call when his number gets called.
“I wanted to put him in a situation [Monday in practice], fourth-and-five, we’re in a move-the-ball situation see if he could execute and make a play. And he did. He made a hell of a throw on the out route to get the first down in that situation. So I see some of that confidence, which I think is good at the quarterback position, and yet there’s some times where I think we’ve got to pull the reins back just a little bit.”
Rattler has been battling with Jake Haener for the backup quarterback spot this offseason behind Derek Carr, and everything out of camp has been positive for Rattler. It also has fans eager to see what he looks like in a Saints uniform and if the preseason buzz will translate to the football field on Saturday when he makes his professional debut.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!