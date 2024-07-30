South Carolina Gamecock Spencer Rattler Drawing Eyes During Saints Training Camp
Former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler has been drawing eyes during the New Orleans Saints training camp.
NFL training camp started up last week across the league and this is a pivotal time for rookies to create a strong impression in their organization before preseason games start. Former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler is doing that as he continues to battle on the depth chart for a backup spot behind David Carr.
Rattler was drafted in the fifth round with the 150th overall pick by the New Orleans Saints. There was belief that Rattler had early day two potential in the draft, so after falling to the Saints in the later rounds, some classified him as the potential steal in the draft. So far, Rattler has been playing like a steal in the draft and his teammates recognize it.
“Rattler’s arm talent is off the charts... I want to see him in action, but from my first impression, he’s going to be a really good player," wide receiver Chris Olave said.
Early reports out of the Saints training camp is that Rattler has been 'turning heads' with his play and he has been impressive thus far. As mentioned before, the organization already has their presumed starter in Carr, but if Rattler can land the backup spot in his first year in the NFL, that would be a huge indicator for what his career could become later on down the road.
Rattler spoke to the media about the learning curve he's experiencing and how he's getting better during OTAs.
"I feel very comfortable, just getting out there. We're so big on footwork and timing. It's never perfect," Rattler said. He would go on to say that once he gets his footwork down, things will become much easier. "Obviously we haven't been in full pads, full speed yet, but just getting timing down with the plays, listening to your feet, I think that's the biggest thing," Rattler said. "But I'm getting used to it."
Rattler is in a battle with former fourth-round selection Jake Haener who was suspended during the 2023 NFL Season for failing the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
