South Carolina Ranked Inside Top 15 for Toughest Environments in EA CFB 25
South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium ranked inside of the top 15 for toughest environments to play in for new EA college football 25 video game.
Typically the college football offseason provides a lull for fans that forces them to continuously look forward to the upcoming season for the excitement to spark back. However, this offseason, college football video games are making a return and it has fans everywhere anticipating the release of the game.
One of the newest details released about the brand new video game is a list of the top 25 toughest places to play in the video game. The South Carolina Gamecocks have one of the more unique stadium experiences in college football, and for those reasons, Williams-Brice Stadium made the top 15. They were amongst the top teams alongside other SEC schools - Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee and Auburn.
EA Sports has confirmed the inclusion of one of the newest and most dazzling traditions in college football in their upcoming game, "EA Sports College Football 25." The Gamecocks' new light show, which has become a fan favorite at Williams-Brice Stadium, will make its virtual debut in the eagerly anticipated title.
The game is set to release on July 19, 2024. Fans can look forward to experiencing the thrill of South Carolina's new light show from the comfort of their homes.
