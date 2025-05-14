South Carolina Set to Start Renovations to Williams-Brice Stadium in 2026
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to make renovations to Williams-Brice Stadium in the near future.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are ramping up to start the 2025 college football season with a lot of expectations surrounding the team. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is projected to have another impressive season, and head coach Shane Beamer is hoping to make the college football playoff for the first time in program history.
According to Sports Business Journal, the Gamecocks will make some changes to their beloved Benue, Williams-Brice Stadium, following the 2025 season. Ben Portnoy tweeted, "South Carolina and Legends are set to announce a multiyear partnership centered on renovated Williams-Brice Stadium. Legends will handle premium seating, support ticket sales, and more for the new-look venue."
The renovations are expected to help increase the fan experience in the stadium. The Gamecocks already have a great experience on game day and now it sounds like it's going to be upgraded to another level for the 2026 season.
South Carolina is coming off a season in which they finished 9-4 and nearly made the college football playoffs, despite losing three games in the regular season. With key pieces like Sellers, Jalon Kilgore and Nyck Harbor returning, some are expecting them to make another run at this season. However, they will have to do so while maneuvering through a very tough conference schedule this season, as do most SEC teams.
