South Carolina Signs Contract Extention Through 2030 Season with Head Coach Shane Beamer
The South Carolina Gamecocks have extended football head coach Shane Beamer through the 2030 season in Columbia, per reports.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have given a contract extension through the 2030 season to head coach Shane Beamer, as first reported by GamecockCentral. This comes off the back of a (9-4) season in year four for Shane Beamer. Entering year five of the Shane Beamer era, it appears the Gamecocks haver stability for potentially a decade at the most important position in college athletics.
Shane Beamer's statment on the extension:
“I’m proud to represent the University of South Carolina and to lead our football program as the head coach. Thank you to President Amirides, Thad Westbrook and the Board of Trustees, Ray Tanner and Jeremiah Donati for their trust and support. As I’ve said before, this is my dream job. My family and I love being here. We’ve accomplished a lot on and off the field over the past four years, but we’re not satisfied. There’s more to do and we’re just getting started.”
South Carolina athletic director Jeremiah Donati recently was hired at South Carolina to replace Ray Tanner, here's what he had to say about the extension :
“The culture and commitment to excellence that Coach Beamer has built in our football program shows that we are headed in the right direction and on a strong upward trajectory. Coach Beamer has made clear his desire to be at the University of South Carolina and this extension shows our collective support for him as the leader of our football program.”
