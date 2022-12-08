Robert Henry's Unique Recruiting Development

Initially, South Carolina was in the thick of running back Robert Henry's recruitment. He then abruptly shut down his recruitment and committed to Jackson State, something that came as a surprise.

USC Talk reported that running backs coach Monterio Hardesty had a conversation with Henry, urging him to reevaluate his options and take visits before making a collegiate decision.

"He was telling me, don’t go to Jacksonville; you’re much bigger than that. I let him know I messed up. I know I’m a big-time player; I can play at the highest level. So, I was like, 'I want to be in South Carolina.' That’s what I told him. Hopefully, he will hit me back. He just told me to think about it."

Henry scrubbed his social media of his commitment post and seems to have reopened his recruitment. South Carolina may need to add another back to their room after losing two tight ends to the transfer portal.

Henry explained that Hardesty has made him feel like a priority, which has gone a long way.

"If I’ve still got the offer and they still want me, I’m going. What I just did, he could easily forget about me and go look for another running back. But he’s showing me that they really need me."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.