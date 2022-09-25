South Carolina vs. Charlotte: The Halftime Report

South Carolina is heading into the break with a lead over Charlotte, but the game hasn't been an easy one by any means.

Lloyd Is Running Angry

Offensively, South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield seems to have come into this game with the mindset that tonight would be the night the ground game took off. Consider the plan so far a successful one.

MarShawn Lloyd has been running like a man child so far in this game, breaking off multiple plays for huge chunks of yardage, including an unfathomable hurdle over a 49er defender leading to the first touchdown for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have seen this success through a lot of power runs where one of the guards and a tight end have gone on pull blocks to one side of the offensive line while all of the other blockers are successfully blocking at the point of attack and at the second level.

Defense Faltering When It Counts

The defense, however, continues to struggle in many facets, which have combined to make this game much closer than it probably should be. Firstly, South Carolina continues to struggle to get off the field on 3rd down, as the 49ers have converted seven of their eight attempts.

This has been due to a few factors, starting with the play-calling from the 49ers. The 49ers have called many quick passes that completely neutralized any talent advantage the Gamecocks have upfront.

The 49ers have also had a bunch of 6-man protection schemes, which has allowed star quarterback Chris Reynolds more time to make multiple clutch throws to 49er wideouts. South Carolina's secondary, which is still short-handed coming into this game, hasn't had many positives to point to either. They have been a step or two behind on multiple occasions, leading to numerous pass interference calls.

This defense just hasn't been able to capitalize on the opportunities that have presented themselves, and it seems like if the Gamecocks are going to win, they'll have to rely on the offense to keep things rolling in the second half.

