South Carolina vs Clemson - Latest on Injury Report
We update the latest on the injury report on both sides of the South Carolina vs Clemson matchup.
The South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Clemson, South Carolina on Saturday for the 2024 edition of the Palmetto bowl. The Clemson Tigers have dominated the series record, leading 73-43-4. Though this year's contest is expected to be quite the battle.
Both teams vying for a potential playoff spot with a dominate win and some help from around the sport in terms of favorable losses for thier campaigns and South Carolina enters the matchup conseriably healthier.
South Carolina vs Clemson - Injury Report
South Carolina Gamecocks
- J. Simon, TE - Questionable
- B. Hunt, TE - Questionable (Leg)
- J. Brown, WR - Questionable
- J. Moore, OL - Questionable
- M. Fuller, RB - Questionable
- N. Barrett, DT - Questionable
Clemson Tigers
- T. Howard, OL - Out (Knee)
- D. Capehart, DT - Questionable
- W. Woodaz, LB - Questionable
- C. Gipson, CB - OUT
- T. Brown, WR - OUT (Ankle)
- T. Stellato, WR - OUT (Thumb)
- E. Thurmon, OL - OUT (Ankle)
- C. Sadler, OL - OUT (Foot)
- S. Lewis, CB - Questionable
- Q. Castner, K - OUT
- D. Pennington, OL - Questionable
- K. McCloud, LB - OU T
