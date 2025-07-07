South Carolina vs Clemson Named Amongst Greatest Rivalries in College Football
The South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers rivalry has been listed as one of the best in college football.
College football is home to some of the most hate-filled and brutal rivalries in all of sports. Over the years, these rivalries have provided fans with some iconic moments that live on in the history of their respective programs.
One rivalry in particular that stands out as one of the greats is the inter-state rivalry between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers. According to The Athletic, the rivalry ranks as the 24th-greatest of all time in college football history.
This rivalry game has been home to some of college football's brightest stars, such as Jadeveon Clowney, Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson, and Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers.
The Tigers currently hold a fairly sizable lead in this series with a record of 73-44-4 against the Gamecocks. However, Carolina has controlled the series as of late, winning two of the three most recent outings. Including last year's 17-14 victory over Clemson in Death Valley.
Given that these two programs are expected to compete for a College Football Playoff spot and possibly a national title during the 2025 season. This year's matchup could produce yet another iconic moment in this storied rivalry.
The Gamecocks and Tigers will face off in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 29th. South Carolina has not defeated Clemson in its home stadium since the 2013 season and will be looking to change their fortunes in 2025.
