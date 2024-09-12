South Carolina vs LSU: Where the Gamecocks Can Attack LSU's Defense
Where the South Carolina Gamecocks' offense can attack LSU's defense.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have one of the biggest matchups of the entire weekend as LSU comes into town for another conference game. This is the Gamecocks' second conference game of the season while LSU is playing in their first. South Carolina picked up a big win against Kentucky last weekend on the road and they are looking to carry that momentum into Saturday.
South Carolina won last weekend's game by a final score of 31-6 and it was powered through a dominating defensive performance. However, the Gamecocks are going to need some more offensive firepower to take down LSU this weekend, and here is where they might be able to find success against the Tigers' defense.
Just two games into the season, LSU ranks 111th in the country for passing defense, allowing an average of 261 yards per game. They also have allowed seven pass plays this year that have gone for 20 yards or more which ranks them in the bottom half of that category as well. All seven of those plays came against USC in the opener of the season for the Tigers.
South Carolina has five passing plays that have gone for 20 yards or more on the season thus far. The team finished with 173 passing yards against Kentucky so they are going to need to take a step forward in that department this week. LSU is allowing just an average of 109 rushing yards per game on defense, so if there appears to be any type of weakness in their defense, it's going to be the secondary.
The Gamecocks should still have a game plan that heavily involves Raheim Sanders and LaNorris Sellers' legs, but if they are hoping to pull off the upset this weekend, it's likely going to have to be through the use of Sellers' arm and the outside playmakers the Gamecocks have on the roster.
