South Carolina vs Tennessee: The Halftime Report

If you want to talk about flipping the script, head coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks have done just that against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Despite coming into the game at seemingly a massive disadvantage in offensive production, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and this offense are setting off fireworks so far in this contest.

What has led to the current score?

A Blistering Air Attack

Ladies and gentlemen, you are witnessing the true talent of quarterback Spencer Rattler tonight.

The 2021 preseason Heisman favorite is having a whale of a game in the air, making throws on the run, spotting the ball where only his receivers can get it, and showing significant growth in this pro-style offense.

While Rattler has gotten some help from both his offensive line in pass protection and the skill players getting separation on their routes, he's showing tonight why he came into college with so much hype and why pro scouts still love his potential, despite this season's stat line.

Good Early Down Defense

When you face an offense as explosive as Tennessee, the only way you can slow them down is to get them in uncomfortable situations. The Gamecocks have done that by getting pressure on quarterback Hendon Hooker and keeping everything in front.

This has forced the Volunteers to convert an abnormal amount of third, long, and fourth down situations, putting them behind schedule in terms of how Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel wants to call plays.

Great Offensive Playcalling

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield deserves so much credit for what he has done so far in dialing up the right plays at the right time.

He has utilized the field's horizontal aspect through the wildcat with jet motion and timely bubble screens. He has also used a lot of extra blockers in the box with play-action passes, allotting Rattler more time to progress through his reads while in the pocket.

He's also rarely using the same concepts multiple times in a row, which has led to the Tennessee defense not being able to clue in on where the ball is about to go.

Can the Gamecocks hold firm in the second half?

