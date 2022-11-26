South Carolina's Formula To Upset Clemson

Shane Beamer and his football team understand why this game, the Palmetto Bowl, means so much more to Gamecock nation because if you win, every South Carolina fan is in a good mood when going to work the following Monday. If you lose, Gamecock fans will shutter at the sight of any orange and purple color combo they see in public.

While the latter scenario has played out a lot recently for South Carolina, the Gamecocks have a reason for optimism heading into the 119th edition of the Palmetto Bowl. If they're going to pull off the victory, there are a few tasks they'll need to accomplish.

Make DJ Uiagalelei Win The Game

The biggest priority for South Carolina's defense on Saturday will be slowing down the rushing attack for the Clemson Tigers. Star running back Will Shipley leads the show, and the Gamecocks must ensure they bring him down on first contact to keep the Tigers behind the sticks.,

This will force the Tigers' staff to let quarterback DJ Uiagalelei throw the football. While Uiagalelei has improved as a passer this season, he has yet to prove that he can put the team on his back and will them to victory. With South Carolina's potential advantage on the edge, they should look to exploit this.

Win Early Downs Offensively

It's been mentioned ad nauseam this week that South Carolina will need to keep Clemson's ferocious defensive front at bay if they want to have a shot to make an impact offensively. This means that South Carolina will have to ensure that they're making positive gains on both first and second down to avoid having obvious passing situations in their own right.

The last thing South Carolina needs to do is allow this deep and athletic defensive front to pin their ears back and chase after quarterback Spencer Rattler. Creativity and a sense of urgency will be needed early on with each individual set of downs.

This aspect of the game can make or break a team's odds of winning a game. There are few times where that's been more evident this season than South Carolina.

In the 2022 season, when the Gamecocks have either tied or won the turnover margin, they've gone on to win every single time, but if they've lost the turnover margin, they've lost every single time.

If South Carolina can win in all of these aspects, an upset isn't out of the question.

