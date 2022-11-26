Josh Vann Leaves With Leg Injury

Skip to main content

Josh Vann Leaves With Injury

South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann left the Clemson game with a seemingly serious injury.

Wide receiver Josh Vann left the Clemson game with a serious lower-body injury after making an impressive catch on third down.

Vann secured the catch but got rolled up on. ESPN's Molly McGrath reported that he is questionable to return to the game and that the medical staff is bringing ice into the tent.

Several Gamecocks entered play dealing with injury. McGrath reported that tight end Jaheim Bell is dealing with a left wrist injury while both running backs were questionable ahead of kickoff.

Tight end Nate Adkins made a miraculous catch downfield but took a shot at the end of the play that also took him out of the game, at least temporarily. Gamecocks Digest will continue to provide injury updates as more information is provided throughout the game.

How to Watch South Carolina @ Clemson

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 26th, 2022.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

