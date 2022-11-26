Josh Vann Leaves With Leg Injury

Wide receiver Josh Vann left the Clemson game with a serious lower-body injury after making an impressive catch on third down.

Vann secured the catch but got rolled up on. ESPN's Molly McGrath reported that he is questionable to return to the game and that the medical staff is bringing ice into the tent.

Several Gamecocks entered play dealing with injury. McGrath reported that tight end Jaheim Bell is dealing with a left wrist injury while both running backs were questionable ahead of kickoff.

Tight end Nate Adkins made a miraculous catch downfield but took a shot at the end of the play that also took him out of the game, at least temporarily. Gamecocks Digest will continue to provide injury updates as more information is provided throughout the game.

How to Watch South Carolina @ Clemson

Gameday: Saturday, November 26th, 2022.

Saturday, November 26th, 2022. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, South Carolina)

Memorial Stadium (Clemson, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.