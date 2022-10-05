WATCH: Shane Beamer Shares Hilarious Recruiting Story

Head coach Shane Beamer has shared some fascinating recruiting tales recently. Earlier this year, he claimed that wide receiver Corey Rucker brought a bowling ball on his recruiting trip, which was the first time Beamer had seen that in his career.

He spoke about a recruiting loss on Tuesday afternoon, which gave the room a chuckle. South Carolina travels to Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday to take on the Wildcats. Being two SEC powers, one can imagine they overlap when recruiting.

Freshman wide receiver Dane Key was one of those overlaps. Key has been a critical contributor for Kentucky as a true freshman, hauling in seventeen catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns thus far.

While Key was regarded as the top player in the state of Kentucky, South Carolina heavily pursued his services. The Gamecocks reportedly felt confident until Beamer got word that Key's mother rushed the field after the Wildcats took down Florida.

Key's mother hurt her ankle in the process, causing Beamer to joke that when a recruit's mother suffers bodily harm while rushing the field, you are probably out of the battle.

