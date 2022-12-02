South Carolina's Top Five Moments Of The 2022 Season

Today, we look back on some of the biggest plays and games of 2022 for the South Carolina Gamecocks, which collectively lead to them besting national expectations for the second straight season under head coach Shane Beamer.

5. The Two Blocked Punts Against Georgia State

In what wound up being a tougher-than-expected season opener for South Carolina, special teams coordinator Pete Lembo's punt return team would help to offset the offensive struggles the Gamecocks were dealing with. They blocked two punts and scored touchdowns in the process.

It would put the game out of reach and foreshadow how much Beamer ball 2.0 would make its presence felt throughout the season.

4. Xavier Legette's Kickoff Return TD Versus Texas A&M

This game was one South Carolina had circled because they had never defeated their permanent cross-divisional foes and were blown out embarrassingly on the road last season.

In front of a soldout crowd in Williams-Brice, and playing under the lights, Wide receiver Xavier Legette would take the opening kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown, sending Gamecock nation into a frenzy and signaling that the game would belong to South Carolina.

3. The Go-Ahead Drive At Kentucky

With Shane Beamer's squad coming out of halftime tied on the road against a Wildcats squad that had dominated the series in recent years, they needed a drive that would send a resounding message that this was a different program.

South Caroline would turn around and engineer one of the best offensive drives of the night, going 75 yards in just six plays and scoring a touchdown thanks to wide receiver Antwane Wells to take a lead they would never relinquish.

2. The Offensive Outburst Against Tennessee

Coming off the heels of a backbreaking loss to a rebuilding Florida Gators team, the Gamecocks' backs were against the wall. Many had written them off when gearing up to face a top-five team and college football playoff contender in Tennessee.

South Carolina would score the most points Tennessee had given up in the bowl era, spurred by quarterback Spencer Rattler's career night, blowing out the Volunteers in shocking fashion.

The Win To End The Streak

There's no specific play to choose from in the Palmetto Bowl because the victory for South Carolina is a shining moment in and of itself. The Gamecocks ended multiple Tiger streaks, won despite some mistakes early on in the contest, and will look to use this game as a springboard for 2023.

