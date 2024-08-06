Spencer Rattler 'Improving Every Day' at New Orleans Saints Training Camp
Former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is 'improving every day' at the New Orleans Saints training camp.
There has been a lot of positivity coming out of the New Orleans Saints training camp about former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. There was a belief that he could end up being the biggest steal of the entire NFL draft, and based off every thing that is coming out camp, that prediction could very well become true.
Rattler was drafted in the fifth round with the 150th overall pick by the New Orleans Saints. There was a belief that Rattler had early day two potential in the draft. It didn't take long for his teammates to recognize his talent and now the coaching staff is really taking notice of his performances.
“I think he’s improving every day,” coach Dennis Allen said of Rattler. “There’s still some things that he’s doing: Just understanding how to play within the scheme of the offense, how to get through your progressions, knowing how to listen to your feet, when to take your chances down the field, when it’s time to check the ball down — all those things are pretty good learning experiences.
Not only is Rattler showing signs of improvement every day but he is stepping up and answering the call when his number gets called.
“I wanted to put him in a situation [Monday in practice], fourth-and-five, we’re in a move-the-ball situation see if he could execute and make a play. And he did. He made a hell of a throw on the out route to get the first down in that situation. So I see some of that confidence, which I think is good at the quarterback position, and yet there’s some times where I think we’ve got to pull the reins back just a little bit.”
Rattler continues to battle with Jake Haener for the number two spot on the depth chart behind Derek Carr and he still has plenty of opportunities left to earn that spot. Regardless though, Rattler has shown a lot of positive signs already and it looks like he is going to remain a professional football player for the foreseeable future.
