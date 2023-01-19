Skip to main content

Superlatives For South Carolina's 2023 Football Schedule

Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football team will play multiple games in 2023 that fit into specific categories.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When looking ahead to South Carolina's 2023 football schedule, there are plenty of intriguing matchups they'll have to endure if they want to take another step under Shane Beamer with their final record. The Gamecocks will only play four road games, as opposed to the usual allotment of five, due to their neutral site contest against North Carolina in week one.

  • September 2: vs. North Carolina (Charlotte, NC)
  • September 9: vs. Furman
  • September 16: @ Georgia
  • September 23: vs. Mississippi State
  • September 30: @ Tennessee
  • October 14: vs. Florida
  • October 21: @ Missouri
  • October 28: @ Texas A&M
  • November 4: vs. Jacksonville State
  • November 11: vs. Vanderbilt
  • November 18: vs. Kentucky
  • November 25: vs. Clemson

When looking at these games, what are the most reasonable superlatives we can doll out?

Toughest Matchup: Georgia

This is a perfect case where there's no need for an overly sophisticated train of thought, as Georgia is the defending back-to-back national champion. While the Bulldogs lose some critical pieces, they've become a well-oiled machine in Athens, where their depth is just as good as their starting group. 

Throw in the fact that this game is on the road in mid-September, and the Gamecocks could be in for a rough outing if ill-prepared.

Biggest Trap Game: Kentucky

There are admittedly multiple routes you could take this one, but in my opinion, the Wildcats match the criteria here for many reasons. The Wildcats pride themselves on their physical play style, and Mark Stoops is looking to remind the rest of the league of his coaching acumen after suffering a down year in 2022.

The trickiest part about this matchup for the Gamecocks is that this game takes place before the Palmetto Bowl against Clemson. When you add in the addition of quarterback Devin Leary, the Cats could easily catch South Carolina by surprise.

Most Likely Upset: Tennessee

This list of games is much shorter than it would've been for South Carolina last fall, which is a credit to the program's progress. Despite their dominant showing last November, the media will likely gravitate to the Volunteers' high-flying offense and strictly label last year's win for the Gamecocks as an outlier.

While that might be true regarding the margin, South Carolina won for a reason. With Spencer Rattler returning next season, Tennessee could relive its nightmares of that nationally televised, cold autumn night.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Shane Beamer
Football

Superlatives For South Carolina's 2023 Football Schedule

By Andrew Lyon
Fmtc-GIX0AEN-2g
Recruiting

LOOK: Justin Stepp Visits Elijah Caldwell At Northwestern HS

By Andrew Lyon
Tawaski Abrams
Recruiting

Tawaski Abrams Narrows Recruitment

By Andrew Lyon
Defensive Line
Football

Defensive Line Unit Faces Uphill Battle in 2023

By Christian Dart
Lamont Paris
Basketball

Lamont Paris Speaks After Loss To Ole Miss

By Andrew Lyon
Lamont Paris
Basketball

Gamecocks Ice Cold In Loss To Ole Miss

By Andrew Lyon
Mark Kingston
Baseball

Gamecocks Ranked In D1Baseball's Preseason Poll

By Andrew Lyon
LaNorris Sellers
Football

Two Signees Make Final On3 Top 100 Rankings

By Christian Dart
Zacch Pickens
Football

The Key to 2023: Run Defense

By Andrew Lyon