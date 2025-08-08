The South Carolina Gamecock Defense- Can They Be as Dominant as Last Season?
Last season, the South Carolina Gamecocks were one of the few teams that no one wanted to play by the season’s end. After a disappointing 5-7 finish in 2023, the Gamecocks responded with a 9-4 record, cementing that the program was on the rise. One of the largest components of being successful for the Gamecocks was their defense, which was among the best in the country. Perhaps the biggest question for the Gamecocks is how they plan to replace the elite production that they became accustomed to last season.
The Gamecocks lost the following players on the defensive side of the ball to the NFL Draft; safety Nick Emannwori, defensive lineman TJ Sanders, EDGE Kyle Kennard, and linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. It goes without saying that replacing those bodies will be no small task.
What’s the silver lining here? The Gamecocks have become a model for developing transfers. Both Kennard and Knight were transfers to South Carolina and were able to find their niche that ultimately led them to success. This season, defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine, linebacker Shawn Murphy, and cornerback Brandon Cisse are all transfers who are predicted to play starting snaps for the Gamecocks in 2025. If the success of Kennard and Knight are of any indication, the listed transfers will have the opportunity and preparation to create another dominant season.
While the Gamecocks certainly lost some big names, they also kept plenty of important contributors to last season. The first name that jumps off the page is EDGE Dylan Stewart. The incoming sophomore made a splash last season that saw him become one of the most dominant players in the country.
Stewart tallied an impressive 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss last season as a true freshman. Considered to be one of the best players in the entire country coming into the season, Stewart’s explosion off the line accompanied by his ability to shed blocks will make him a force all teams have to gameplan around.
With Stewart being such a mismatch for opposing teams, coaching staffs will do all they can to eliminate his chances to take over a game. What does that mean for his teammates? Stewart being occupied by several offensive lineman will allow the Gamecock front seven opportunities to make plays and wreak havoc in backfields. One name to keep an eye on up front for the Gamecocks is senior EDGE, Bryan Thomas Jr. Last season, Thomas accounted for 4.5 sacks and was a member of the Gamecock wrecking crew. The attention on his counterpart, Stewart will offer him the opportunity to make countless plays throughout the season.
Some other names to keep an eye on for the Gamecocks on defense are linebacker Fred Johnson and safety DQ Smith. Johnson is a sophomore who will be the go to mike linebacker for the Gamecocks. The coaching staff hopes he can use his minimum two remaining years of eligibility to be an alpha for the Gamecocks and make plays all over the field. Smith will be tasked with replacing the presence and production of Nick Emannwori, who earned the honor of being an All-American in 2024. Smith appeared in 12 games last year and came down with one interception last season.
The Gamecocks are set to debut their new look defense against the Virginia Tech Hokies on August 30 in Atlanta, GA.
