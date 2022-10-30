Three Questions From Missouri Game

Missouri bested South Carolina in all three phases on Saturday afternoon. The Gamecocks' momentum has halted, and they must correct things heading into Vanderbilt.

It's easy to throw your arms up and proclaim that the season is over. However, don't write this team off. They compete every down and trust each other, the most important quality for a football team.

South Carolina will attempt to right the ship in practice this week. They must correct specific areas, and some of these questions have been season-long issues.

What does a successful offensive operation look like?

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has dealt with heat all season. He called his worst game of the year against Missouri, though he had the offense on an upward trajectory this past month.

Ultimately, this question applies to everyone. Satterfield will be the fall man if they can't change things, but that doesn't change some common denominators. The Gamecocks put themselves in poor positions as a pro-style offense but don't create explosive plays in a wide-zone offense.

The answer is probably to find a mix between the two. They have to find a way to maximize quarterback Spencer Rattler, whose immense talent is prevalent with each passing snap.

Can South Carolina generate turnovers?

The short answer to this question is yes. South Carolina certainly can turn opposing offenses over but has gone through dry spells this season. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has been prone to a few bad throws, but they didn't turn him over.

Sometimes this is a luck of the draw issue. They had a few opportunities to come away with the football, but they didn't. Defensive coordinator Clayton White coaches his defensive backs to watch the ball out of the air, meaning they should have chances.

Their inconsistencies may stem from the youth in the backend. Inexperienced defensive backs go through volatile stretches, but that trend should iron out over the next few weeks.

What do they do without MarShawn Lloyd?

Running back MarShawn Lloyd exited the Missouri game with an injury. Head coach Shane Beamer said he has a "pretty significant" quad bruise but should be ready next week.

However, his absence brought forth an interesting dilemma. The Gamecocks couldn't generate anything on the ground when he left, causing fans to reminisce on how they couldn't run the football to start the year.

Lloyd has been a standout, but you can't run everything through him. South Carolina may have to utilize extensions of the run game, but the bottom line is that they have to find a way to get consistent yardage when he is on the sideline.

