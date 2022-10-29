Missouri Offensive Players To Watch

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz may not be consistently winning games with Missouri, but one thing he has done since arriving in the other Columbia is recruit.

The Tigers have several impressive offensive playmakers who are still learning to become college football players. They have shown flashes of star abilities but haven't sustained consistent success.

South Carolina has an aggressive defense that will attack early but must pay attention to this select bunch. If the Gamecocks limit this trio, they should be in good standing throughout the afternoon.

Dominic Lovett, WR

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett doesn't draw many headlines but is the most reliable target on this Tiger offense. Lovett led the conference in receiving yards at one point before injuries slowed his production.

He's a shifty player that separates at the beginning and end of his routes. Quarterback Brady Cook frequently looks to Lovett on third down, as he doesn't have another weapon that can get open regularly.

Lovett won't break several long-gainers or even make a highlight catch. However, he will be drawing attention all afternoon and should make several big plays to spur Missouri's offense.

Luther Burden III, WR

Missouri expected wide receiver Luther Burden to thrust their offense into the modern era of college football. The fanbase anointed him as the next big thing in yellow and black, and all offseason, he made noise.

Burden hasn't gotten off to a dominant statistical start, but his mere presence is enough to make defenses shade their coverage toward his side. Missouri actively seeks opportunities to get him the football; Burden should get several tunnel screens and designed runs.

His physical makeup allows him to break any short play for a touchdown. The first defender rarely brings Burden down, as he is extremely physical after the catch. South Carolina must be gap-sound when he gets the football on screens. Otherwise, they are in for a long afternoon.

Cody Schraeder, RB

Missouri runs two backs, as running back Nathaniel Peat should see a fair share of touches. However, running back Cody Schraeder has been Missouri's most efficient runner this season.

Schraeder has an innate ability to keep his balance through contact, enabling him to squeeze his way through tight gaps. The Tigers run wide-zone concepts when he enters, as they like his vision and ability to get upfield decisively.

He has had several big runs this season where he keys in on over-aggressive linebacker play. The Gamecocks have been ironing out some issues with gap control over the past month and must get better quickly.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.