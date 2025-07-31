Three Rookie Gamecocks Slated to Take Snaps in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
One of the biggest indicators that football season is officially here is the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game. Tonight, the NFL’s first preseason game will kick off from Canton, OH, which is where the league’s prestigious hall of fame is located. This year’s edition will be a matchup between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers are the current home for three former Gamecocks. Kyle Kennard, who led the SEC in sacks during the 2024 season, was selected by coach Harbaugh and company in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft. The Chargers also picked running back Rocket Sanders and receiver Dalevon Campbell as undrafted free agents.
It’s well known that the preseason is an audition for younger and newly acquired players. For Kennard, who is likely a lock to make the team, this is his chance to show that the Chargers made the right move drafting him and that many other teams made mistakes by letting him fall into the fourth round.
For Sanders, he is one of the players who will likely be fighting for a roster spot. Teams must be down to only 53 players by the time the seasons begin. Unfortunately, undrafted rookies are some of the first players to get cut. However, the preseason is for players to prove their worth on a roster, and Sanders will likely take enough snaps to make his presence felt. He will also be battling against Omarion Hampton, who was taken in the first round by the Chargers in this past draft.
Another player in a similar situation as Sanders for the Chargers is wide receiver Dalevon Campbell. As of recent, Campbell has been turning the heads of several players and coaches and has been making splashes during training camp. One thing boding in his favor was the retirement of Mike Williams. Losing their number one receiver, the Chargers are looking to provide some depth for their receiving core, which is led by Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. With Herbert being their QB of the future, the Chargers front office and staff is looking to surround him with as many talented receivers as possible.
The game kicks off tonight at 8 PM ET on NBC.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: