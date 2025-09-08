Vicari Swain: The Not So Secret Weapon for the South Carolina Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks are now 2-0 after defeating the South Carolina State Bulldogs 38-10. Though they won by nearly 30 points, there were a lot of areas for improvement, especially on the offensive side of the ball. In both games this season, the Gamecock offense has gone through spells where they struggle to get a rhythm and, as a result, aren’t able to put points on the board.
Despite these struggles, the Gamecocks have managed to use other methods outside of the offense to put points on the board. Defensive back and punt returner Vicari Swain has been one of the most important players for the Gamecocks in this young season. In just two weeks, Swain has totally flipped the outcome of games with his performance on special teams.
In week one against Virginia Tech, the Carrollton, GA product returned a punt for a touchdown on an impressive 80 yards. The explosive score flipped the momentum of the entire game, as the Gamecocks proceeded to score another touchdown on the next possession, which was ultimately the dagger to the Hokies.
This past weekend against South Carolina State, Swain took his special teams prowess to a new level. The Gamecocks were down 3-0 after their offense struggled to move the ball down the field, which included three straight three-and-outs. After forcing the Bulldogs to punt, Swain was back to return and did what he does best: find the endzone. Swain weaved his way through defenders and followed his convoy for a 65-yard touchdown. This score sent Williams-Brice Stadium into a frenzy and swung the momentum in favor of the Gamecocks.
Less than two minutes later, Swain did the unthinkable. Once again, the Gamecocks’ defense was stout and forced the Bulldogs to punt. The Gamecocks blocked the ensuing punt, which would have left them with excellent field position for their offense, who had struggled with doing so in their prior possessions. However, Swain used his high football IQ and again returned his second punt return touchdown of the quarter. From here, the Gamecocks never looked back and dominated the Bulldogs for the remainder of the game.
In just six quarters, Swain tied the South Carolina single-season record for punt return touchdowns with three scores. Swain knows his importance to the team, and mentioned in the post game presser that he “does not take that responsibility lightly.” He also mentioned that he was challenged by a member of the coaching staff to return three punts for scores in three games. If he is able to return a punt in a third consecutive game, he will not only break the school single-season record, but also establish himself as one of the most electric players in the country.
Swain will have the chance to do so this weekend in front of his home fans against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday at 7:45 PM on SEC Network.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: