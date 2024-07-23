What College Football 25 has Revealed About the South Carolina Gamecocks
Three things that College Football 25 has revealed about the South Carolina Gamecocks ahead of the season.
For the first time in over ten years, college football fans are able to get their college football fix in prior to the season even starting. Just last week, College Football 25 was released on gaming consoles and the internet has been raving about it ever since, and while it is just a video game, there are still some things that fans can take away from the video game.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are entering a pivotal season under head coach Shane Beamer. He holds an overall record of 20-18 heading into year four and the program failed to receive a bow game bid in 2023. Now looking into the 2024 season, here are three things that College Football 25 has revealed about the Gamecocks.
1. Rocket Sanders will return to form
Perhaps the biggest transfer portal addition for South Carolina this offseason was bringing in former Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders. He missed some significant time last season due to injury, but based on what has been shown of him in the video game, he will return to form just like Beamer mentioned at SEC Media Days.
"At this point, everybody is good," Beamer said. "The guys who were limited in spring practice are full speed ahead. Rocket Sanders and those guys have had a great summer from a health standpoint, and I expect everyone to be full go once we get going."
2. LaNorris Sellers legs should play a significant role
While South Carolina has not officially announced their starting quarterback, many presume that it will be LaNorris Sellers. The Gamecocks have had some issues protecting the quarterback, but if Sellers' legs play any type of role in the game that they have in College Football 25 thus far, then the Gamecocks will have a playmaker on their hands under center.
3. Nyck Harbor Needs the Ball in his Hands
An argument could be made that Nyck Harbor is the most over powered player in the new video game, and based on what has been showcased of him so far, he needs to have the ball in his hands any time they can get it to him. The star track and field runner has translated his speed onto the football field and it provides the opportunity for him to take it the distance every single time. The Gamecocks will need to sparks on offense this year, and Harbor should be a favroite target to make sure that happens.
