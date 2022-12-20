What Shane Beamer Said On Carolina Calls

Head coach Shane Beamer has been quite the busy man lately. He has had to juggle high school recruiting ahead of early national signing day while managing the transfer portal. Meanwhile, he still must prepare his team for a high-profile bowl matchup against Notre Dame later this month.

Despite his schedule, Beamer was willing to join play-by-play announcer Todd Ellis on 107.5's Carolina Calls call-in show at Backstreets Grill on Monday night and spoke about multiple facets of the program.

Regarding bowl practice, Beamer said that the team has recently begun diving into preparing for Notre Dame and mentioned that the practice from the previous Saturday might have been the most energetic practice they had all season long.

In terms of injuries, Christian Beal-Smith, Terrell Dawkins, and Wyatt Campbell are all healthy and practicing. Devonni Reed has been banged up and trying to get to one hundred percent, and Josh Vann is doubtful, according to Beamer.

Beamer also brought up new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and how he has already been out on multiple recruiting trips for South Carolina and made a significant impact with various prospects.

The biggest discussion of the show was regarding the transfer portal and, more specifically, how some players left the program.

When speaking about the portal in general terms, Beamer admitted that a lot has changed but that it's now essentially the nature of the beast and that he has to focus on what he can control.

The transfer portal has made every offseason a hectic environment; coaches have to re-recruit their entire roster and inevitably will lose personnel. Beamer said that while he wished the players who choose to depart well, his job is to worry about the guys currently in the building, not the ones that aren't.

He dove into his main gripe with the transfer portal, which he perceives as a lack of transparency with portal players, leading to false promises and players essentially finding themselves in a less-than-ideal situation.

