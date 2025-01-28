What South Carolina Gamecocks Need to Prove at the Senior Bowl
What some former South Carolina Gamecocks need to prove at the Senior Bowl.
In this story:
What some former South Carolina Gamecocks need to prove at the Senior Bowl.
The Senior Bowl is right around the corner. This yearly tradition invites the best seniors and draft-eligible college football players to showcase their abilities in preparation of the upcoming NFL Draft. Three Gamecocks will be playing in the game with hopes to prove NFL scouts that they are ready for the next level. Here is what each Gamecock participant needs to prove on February 1:
EDGE, Kyle Kennard
- Kyle Kennard had a dominant 2024 season. After tallying 11.5 sacks and 15.5 TFL’s, Kenard was selected as a second-team AP All-American. The Georgia Tech transfer was seen as the star of the South Carolina front, which was regarded as the best unit in the country. However, in the upcoming showcase, he will be competing against some of the most talented defensive lineman the country had to offer last season, including Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart and Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen. After outdueling both prospects statistically, Kennard will aim to show the production on the field was a true indicator of the impact he can have at the next level.
Defensive Tackle, T.J. Sanders
- T.J. Sanders has been rising up draft boards consistently in the past few weeks. In a defensive lineman dominated draft, Sanders has been regarded as one of the most highly touted prospects at the position and has appeared as a first round pick in several mock drafts. He overmatched offensive lines all season as the middle head of the Gamecock three-headed dragon defensive line. Do not be surprised if you see Sanders put his hand in the dirt at multiple positions up front, as he lined up during the season at nose tackle as well lining up at EDGE. Tremendous in stature and strength, with lightning-fast twitch off the line, Sanders is prepared to show he is worthy of a first round selection and will be a premier run stopper for many years to come.
Linebacker, Demetrius Knight Jr.
- The NFL will always have a need for sideline-to-sideline linebackers who can cover ground. After just one season as a Gamecock, Demetrius Knight Jr. proved to be a versatile field general who can thrive in run support, as well as being more than serviceable in pass coverage. ESPN’s Jordan Reid declared the Locust Grove, GA product as one of their “ten players who could fly up draft boards.” As the leader of the star-studded Gamecock defense, he plans to show that his leadership skills transfer to any field that he is on, as well as showcasing that he is the most versatile linebacker in the 2025 NFL draft.
You Might Also Like:
- First Round Mock Draft Says South Carolina DT, T.J. Sanders Could Go Early in the NFL Draft
- Nick Emmanwori Compared to Derwin James in Latest First Round NFL Mock Draft
- Gamecocks Welcome Four-Star Forward Okku Federiko to Campus After NCAA Delays
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
Published