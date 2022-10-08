What To Watch For: South Carolina vs. Kentucky

The stage is set for one of the biggest matchups of the weekend. South Carolina prepares to face off against No. 13 Kentucky, who will presumably be without star quarterback Will Levis.

Kentucky still presents a formidable challenge; they have several all-conference players offensively and a solid secondary. However, there is ample reason to think South Carolina can pull off an upset.

Multiple things could swing the game in either direction. The game script seems unpredictable, but a few things will determine the game's outcome.

Spencer Rattler vs. Kaiya Sheron

The unlikely quarterback battle that no one asked for. Rattler has a wealth of experience, while Sheron has yet to throw an official collegiate pass. While neither plays the other directly, Rattler must win the duel.

Sheron will likely make some freshman mistakes through no fault of his own. When South Carolina gets the ball, Rattler must ensure they capitalize off those mistakes. He's done an impressive job protecting the football the past few weeks, but that trend must continue.

Rattler has all the ability to dissect Kentucky's defense. The Wildcats run simplistic coverages in their backend, while South Carolina has done a better job varying looks. There should be no competition here, which would position the Gamecocks well.

Defensive Eye Discipline

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello is one of the best play-callers in college football. His unique scheme allows the Wildcats to overcome poor offensive line play.

Scangarello preys on poor defensive eyes. He designs pass concepts that have run schemes built into their pass protection. Drifting linebackers often get caught up in trash near the line of scrimmage, creating middle-of-the-field layups.

Sheron is a talented thrower that can capitalize on defensive miscues. Scangarello will do everything he can to make things easy; the Gamecocks have to eliminate those chances by being technically sound.

Kentucky Secondary

Kentucky's defensive backs are routinely in the hip pocket of receivers. They are simplistic in their coverage looks but execute them well. South Carolina's receivers have struggled to create separation this season but must against Kentucky.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is scheming up downfield looks for them, but with the way Kentucky plays, they must separate to take those chances. Rattler is playing well, but it's tough to take shots when no one is open.

