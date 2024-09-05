Why Kentucky is a Must Win Football Game for the South Carolina Gamecocks
Why Kentucky is a must win football game for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are getting ready to play their first conference game of the season against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in Lexington. The Gamecocks are coming off of a week one win against Old Dominion and while it may not have been the prettiest of wins, it added a number into the win column and that's all that matters. Now with Kentucky next up on the slate, this week two matchup feels like a must win for head coach Shane Beamer and co.
After Kentucky , South Carolina will face an onslaught of currently ranked opponents. They host LSU in week three, Akron right after that, a bye week, Ole Miss at home, Alabama on the road and then a trip to Oklahoma after that. It's a tough stretch of games for South Carolina, which makes it crucial for the Gamecocks to pick up a win this weekend and build up as much momentum as possible.
This isn't to say that all hope is lost if a loss dose occur this weekend. There are still winnable games left on the schedule after Kentucky, but the games mentioned above did not include the late games against Missouri and Clemson to close out the season. That leaves Wofford, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M as the remaining unmentioned games. Gamecock fans knew the schedule was going to be tough before the season even started, but it has also created a sense of urgency to walk out of Lexington with a road conference win.
