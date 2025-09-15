Why the Latest AP Poll Rankings Should Concern the South Carolina Gamecocks
Why the latest AP poll rankings should concern the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After a 31-7 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend, the South Carolina Gamecocks fell all the way out of the AP top 25 rankings. They were previously ranked inside the top 15. Being unranked after one loss shouldn't be the only concern for Gamecock fans, though.
Notre Dame lost to the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday night, making them 0-2 on the season, yet they remain in the top 25 at No. 24. Alabama and Tennessee both sit at 2-1 on the season, and they are both ranked inside of the top 15. Tennessee didn't move at all following its overtime loss to Georgia.
There is logical reasoning as to why those teams remain in the top 25 and South Carolina doesn't. But more importantly, there are 11 SEC teams that currently rank ahead of South Carolina, and all it took was one loss.
The Gamecocks will have the opportunity to get back into the mix if they defeat the Missouri Tigers on the road this weekend, but it is going to be a major uphill battle if the Gamecocks want to get back into the college football playoff conversation.
With games against Alabama, Vanderbilt, Missouri, LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma on the schedule, all of which are ranked teams, they could very well earn their way back into the discussion. It should be alarming, though, after just one loss, the voters have seemingly lost all confidence in the Gamecocks.
Getting through the first set of conference games for the Gamecocks as clean as possible was important enough entering the season, and with it looking like LaNorris Sellers will miss the Missouri matchup, that game was become extremely important for the Gamecocks.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: