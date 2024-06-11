Xavier Legette Has Massive Opportunity with Carolina Panthers
Former South Carolina Gamecock Xavier Legette has a massive opportunity with the Carolina Panthers in his rookie season.
Despite going 5-7 in 2023, the South Carolina Gamecocks had a couple of stars on offense a season ago. Most turned their attention to quarterback Spencer Rattler who is now with the New Orleans Saints, but wide receiver Xavier Legette also garnered quite a bit of attention himself. So much so, that the Carolina Panthers selected him with the final pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Now the former Gamecock has the potential to be an instant impact player in his first season as a professional.
In 2023, the Panthers selected former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick in hopes of landing their franchise player. However, the team finished with just two wins on the season and finished dead last in points per game. By drafting Legette in the first round though, the Panthers made it evident that they wanted to get Young some new weaponry to work with and the rookie could be the focal point of the offense.
The Panthers currently have NFL veteran Adam Thielen on the roster alongside former LSU standout Terrace Marshall Jr., but the organization lacks a true number-one receiver. Legette however, is coming off of a final college season in which he was far and away the Gamecocks' number one target. He finished the 2023 season with 1,255 receiving yards, seven touchdowns and 71 receptions.
Legette proved during his run as a college athlete that he could carry the load at the receiver position. So as Carolina continues to search for answers at the position and clearly has a lot of faith in the former Gamecock, Legette could very well be the focal point of Carolina's offense and quickly become a star at the professional level.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Set to Begin CWS Run; How to Watch Raleigh Regional
- Get To Know Jayden Sellers, The Longest Standing South Carolina Gamecocks Commit
- Gamecock DB Commit Demarcus Leach Soars to Four-Star Status
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!