Former UGA INF Precious Bross Commits to the Gamecocks

Alex Joyce

May 8, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; South Carolina utility Quincee Lilio (43) reacts to her home run with teammates during a game against Texas A&M at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
South Carolina got good news out of the transfer portal on Monday as former UGA infielder Precious Bross committed to the Gamecocks.

A freshman in 2025, Bross signed with the Bulldogs out of Irmo High School in Columbia, South Carolina. She played in 32 games, all off the bench. The talented young infielder was 2-5 at the plate last season, scoring nine runs, and adding a stolen base. Her first career hit was a two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth to run rule Buffalo on Feb 20.

In high school, Bross was selected first team all-state and all-region three times, the third coming after her senior season. She was selected to the North-South All-Star Games in 2024 where she was named the MVP of the tournament. A decorated high school athlete, she earned back-to-back 4A All-State first team, all-region, all-county, and all-area team honors in 2022 and 2023 while earning multiple state player of the week awards

In Bross, South Carolina is adding an athletic infielder with three years left of eligibility. She is ranked a three-star prospect with an 87 rating by On3.

Published
ALEX JOYCE