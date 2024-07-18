Gamecocks Adds JUCO Pitcher to 2025 Roster
South Carolina didn't waste anytime following the MLB Draft as they added another arm to their pitching rotation on Wednesday.
Former Florence-Darlington Technical College pitcher, Aydin Palmer, committed to the Gamecocks and is the 9th player to do so since Paul Mainieri took over as head coach.
Palmer started 14 games for the Stingers posting a 9-3 record through 60.1IP (innings pitched), with a 4.18 ERA, adding 77 strikeouts, and only 30 walks. He finished with a 11.49 strikeouts per game rate.
South Carolina has added eight pitchers so far via the transfer portal, with five of those being left handers. Prior to the additions, South Carolina was thin with left handers currently in the rotation. Adding Palmer, amongst others, shows a clear emphasis on building that depth.
The Gamecocks certainly aren't done filling out their roster, but the additions made so far shows Mainieri and his staff are putting their stamp on the team. As the goal is to get back to Ohama next season.
