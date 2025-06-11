Gamecocks Baseball Continues to Revamp the Roster
After a disappointing finish to the 2025 season, South Carolina has hit the transfer portal hard since its opening on June 2. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks earned two more commitments from outfielder Tyler Bak and left-handed pitcher (LHP) Bradley Hodges.
LHP Hodges was the first to announce his commitment to the Gamecocks via 64Analytics on X (formerly known as Twitter). This marks the sixth pitcher South Carolina has added in the portal, and the first left hander.
Hodges, coming over from Virginia, appeared in 28 games for the Cavaliers over three seasons (missing 2024 due to injury), making nine starts. In 63 innings pitched, he ended with a 5.71 ERA and struck out 78 batters. Hodges struck out five or more batters in four of his eight starts in 2025.
The next addition came by the way of Wofford baseball's Tyler Bak. Bak spent the last two seasons with the Terriers, making 88 appearances. In 2025, he finished with a .325 batting average, two home runs, 10 doubles, 23 walks, and 15 stolen bases.
South Carolina badly needed to retool a team that finished at the bottom of a lot of statistical categories in the SEC. The Gamecocks have done that so far this offseason with an impressive portal class.
