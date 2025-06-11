Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Baseball Continues to Revamp the Roster

South Carolina earns commitments from OF Tyler Bak and LHP Bradley Hodges out of the transfer portal.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina baseball coach Paul Mainieri
South Carolina baseball coach Paul Mainieri / SEC

After a disappointing finish to the 2025 season, South Carolina has hit the transfer portal hard since its opening on June 2. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks earned two more commitments from outfielder Tyler Bak and left-handed pitcher (LHP) Bradley Hodges.

LHP Hodges was the first to announce his commitment to the Gamecocks via 64Analytics on X (formerly known as Twitter). This marks the sixth pitcher South Carolina has added in the portal, and the first left hander.

Hodges, coming over from Virginia, appeared in 28 games for the Cavaliers over three seasons (missing 2024 due to injury), making nine starts. In 63 innings pitched, he ended with a 5.71 ERA and struck out 78 batters. Hodges struck out five or more batters in four of his eight starts in 2025.

The next addition came by the way of Wofford baseball's Tyler Bak. Bak spent the last two seasons with the Terriers, making 88 appearances. In 2025, he finished with a .325 batting average, two home runs, 10 doubles, 23 walks, and 15 stolen bases.

South Carolina badly needed to retool a team that finished at the bottom of a lot of statistical categories in the SEC. The Gamecocks have done that so far this offseason with an impressive portal class.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.