Gamecocks Baseball Earns Commitment from Panhandle Player of the Year
New Gamecocks Head Coach, Paul Mainieri, wastes no time securing his first commitment for this cycle. The 2024 Panhandle Player of the Year for the Northwest Florida Raiders, Cayden Gaskin, is set to join the South Carolina roster next season.
The infielder out of Loganville, Georgia brings a diverse skillset to the Gamecocks as he can play multiple positions. The right handed batter had a great year with a .403 batting average, seven home runs, 59 RBIs, and adding 41 stolen bags on the basepath. His speed and consistent hitting will be a plus for a Gamecock offense that went stagnant at points last season.
Gaskin earned third team All-American honors from the NJCAA and All-Panhandle Conference first team recognition. The Gamecocks are looking to bring in more athletic skill sets to the roster, with Gaskin being one example.
Maineri, along with Monte Lee and Terry Rooney, will look to overhaul the roster to get South Carolina back to postseason success. Rooney previously worked with Mainieri at LSU. During his time there, Rooney helped LSU secure the #1 overall class in 2009, which paved the way for LSU winning the national title.
This move is just the beginning for the Gamecocks as players from the current roster will make decisions and the staff will look to add via the portal and high school ranks.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- South Carolina Set to Host 2025 DB Jahmir Joseph
- South Carolina Secure Commitment from TE Preston Douglas for 2025
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow on Fisher Brewer X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!