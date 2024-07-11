EA College Football 25 Releases New Gameplay Preview for Gamecock Fans
For those who grew up playing the beloved College Football game, waiting for it's release to drop at the local Gamestop or Walmart, it was a heartbreak when the game came off the shelves. Now after a decade long absence the long awaited wait is almost over.
To get you ready for the release on July 19, July 16for those of you who preordered the deluxe edition, EA Sports has released additional gameplay. For Gamecock fans in particular, we get an idea of what the team is rated, how the stadium works, what road to glory looks like, and more.
Starting off with the Gamecocks ratings, EA seems to view South Carolina as a good, but maybe not elite team. On offense, with Lanorris Sellers set to take over the reigns from Spencer Rattler, South Carolina has an 85 overall rating. EA seems to be high on the Gamecocks run game with transfer Rocket Sanders from Arkansas and what the teams overall pass catchers can look like.
The best rating comes on the defensive side with an 86 overall rating. As we've mentioned in previous articles, the defense should be a great unit for the Gamecocks. An upperclassmen laden unit played better as the season went along in 2023. Now they'll be expected to be one of the conference's best units in 2024.
EA also released what Williams-Brice Stadium looks like in the game. Creators of the game did not disappoint in their graphics of the stadium.
Finally we get a closer look at Road to Glory, the popular game mode where players can start as freshmen, battle for the job, and eventually build a resume by taking their teams to "glory." In this mode, you'll have weekly agendas to perform and practices to take over as the starter. The transfer portal is likely the biggest aspect of the game where you can leave for better situations elsewhere.
College Football fans can pre-order the game on Xbox and PlayStation now before it drops on July 19.
